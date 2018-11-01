2 hours ago

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has directed that a peace council committee is set up to help traditional leaders address the numerous chieftaincy crisis in the Savannah region.

The newly created region has recorded several chieftaincy disputes which threatens the peace of the area.

“While I consult my colleague the National Security Minister to conclude on the way forward, I have tasked the Ministry to help establish a peace council in this region to assist the King in making sure that there is peace and stability’, Mr Dery said after a tour of the region.

Currently, the region’s Police Command has begun investigations into the death of two persons who were shot dead following a dispute at Choggu-Naa Kuraa, a farming community near Kpalbusi in the North East Gonja District.

The Bole Township and its environs have also been placed under a curfew following similar disputes and attacks on residents.

But tasking the regional minister Adam Salifu Braimah to set up the committee within the shortest possible time, Mr Dery also urged the traditional council to use dialogue to sustain the peace in areas that have not recorded any form of conflict.

“We acknowledge the great role you play when it comes to peace in Ghana and your region. On behalf of myself and government, I express our condolences to the King of Gonjaland for the four persons that were killed.

“We are in talks with the police and we will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to book. I support the move to form a committee to help promote dialogue and confident that the peace council that will be set up will work with the traditional leaders to ensure maximum peace.”

Lauding the involvement of the Ministry in the affairs of the region, the overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tutuba Bore-Essa I on behalf of the Gonja traditional council appealed to the Minister to deplore more security personnel into the region and also equip them with the necessary logistics to help in the discharge of their duties.

myjoyonline