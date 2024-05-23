9 minutes ago

The final round of matches in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League comes off this weekend across League Centres and in the Northern Zone, PearlPia Ladies and Tamale Super Ladies will battle it out in a crucial encounter for survival at the Kulikuli Astro turf. Both teams are hungry for the points to save their season knowing that a final day defeat will see either side relegated from the top flight. Champions in waiting, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will travel to Kumasi Sports Academy in another fascinating encounter.

Read on for the Matchday 18 Preview:

TAMALE SUPER LADIES VRS PEARLPIA LADIES

Pearlpia Ladies will make yet another audacious attempt to escape relegation on the final day of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League after a lackluster performance in the entire campaign. The Matchday 18 fixture at the Kulikuli School Astro Turf in Tamale will determine which team survives relegation in the Northern Zone. Tamale Super Ladies will go into Saturday’s match knowing that a defeat shall spell doom for them with two points separating them from PearlPia Ladies. Tamale Super Ladies are 6th, while, PearlPia Ladies occupy the 9th spot – one place above the bottom spot.

Pearlpia Ladies will approach this fixture with all the seriousness it deserves knowing that a slip up on the final day will condemn them to the second tier.

PRISONS LADIES VRS NORTHERN LADIES

Prisons Ladies have a tricky test against Northern Ladies at the Sunyani Coronation Park in their final game of the season. Prisons Ladies have amassed 21 points in 17 games, while Northern Ladies sit in second place with 30 points after 17 rounds of matches. The visitors gave defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies a stern competition for the Northern Zone title but missed out on the title after losing to the defending champions a fortnight ago. There is plenty to play for as both sides push for a Top four place in the Zonal League.

KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY VRS AMPEM DARKOA LADIES

Kumasi Sports Academy will host champions in waiting, Ampem Darkoa Ladies at the Bantama Astroturf in Kumasi. KUSA will go all out against the holders in their quest to avoid relegation. They have been impressive in their last three games and a drop in point will send them back to the Division One League. Ampem Darkoa Ladies will only play for pride on the final day having wrapped up the championship last week.

FOSU ROYAL LADIES VRS ASHTOWN LADIES

Bottom placed Ashtown Ladies are expected to put up a good fight against Fosu Royal Ladies at the Ohene Ameyaw Park. The Kumasi based side have been uninspiring the whole season as they languish at the bottom of the table with 14 points – 20 points behind leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies. Debutants, Fosu Royal Ladies have had a stellar campaign – per their standards, following their promotion to the topflight. The Techiman side are 6th with 21 points and a win against Ashtown Ladies will keep them in the League.

DREAMZ LADIES VRS SUPREME LADIES

Dreamz Ladies will host Supreme Ladies in a regional derby at the Bantama Astro Turf in the final fixture of the 2023/2024 League season. Dreamz Ladies head into this fixture buoyed by last weekend’s 1-0 win over city rivals Ashtown Ladies, while Supreme Ladies drew with Kumasi Sports Academy.

Both teams are fighting for the third position on the log. While both teams have had a good run this season, it all comes down to this last match for a respectable position to mark their good performance this season.