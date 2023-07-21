2 hours ago

A 2015 post of Afrobeats singer Davido complimenting Chioma Rowlands, who was his then-girlfriend has surfaced on social media.

The singer praised Chioma for her distinct personality and emphasized how grateful he was to have her in the Facebook post.

Davido, sharing a photo of Chioma, stated that despite being able to find diamonds and pear-shaped rocks throughout his exploration of nature, he couldn't find anything that shone as brightly as his lover.

The superstar asserted that Chioma sparkles more brilliantly than any shiny object he has ever encountered.

He wrote: "On my journey searching through this land I've dug diamonds and I've swam for pearls but nothing shines like you girl."

Davido and Chioma got married in a private ceremony after the passing of their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who drowned in a pool at the family's Banana Island home a few days after his third birthday.

Speaking on why he and Chioma decided to get married during their difficult time, Davido said they did it to support one another as a family.

Davido feels that he and Chioma will have their ideal wedding a few years from now, even if he and his wife didn't have the best wedding because it was private and only a few relatives were present.