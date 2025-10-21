24 minutes ago

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has called on the government to urgently provide additional funding to the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) to enable it to purchase excess rice from local producers.

According to the Association, insufficient financial support for NAFCO has left many farmers unable to sell their produce, forcing them to reduce prices drastically and absorb huge losses.

Reacting to growing reports of a rice glut, the Acting Executive Director of PFAG, Bismark Nortey, revealed that NAFCO has received less than 10 percent of the funds it requested to carry out its procurement activities. This shortfall, he said, has resulted in large volumes of paddy rice remaining unsold across several farming communities.

“There are rice farmers across the country who still cannot find buyers because NAFCO lacks the financial capacity to purchase all the rice on the market,” Mr. Nortey lamented.

He warned that if the situation persists, many farmers could abandon rice production in the next planting season due to uncertainty about market access and poor returns.

“If this continues, farmers will lose confidence in rice cultivation since they know their efforts and investments could go to waste. We are therefore appealing to government and the President to urgently release more funds to NAFCO — the current allocation is simply not enough,” he urged.

The Association cautioned that without prompt intervention, Ghana’s strides toward rice self-sufficiency could be reversed, threatening both farmer livelihoods and the nation’s broader food security goals.