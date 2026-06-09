Peggy Ovire Alleges Infidelity Against Husband Frederick Leonard, Signals Divorce Moves

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has triggered widespread reactions on social media after making serious allegations of infidelity against her husband, actor Frederick Leonard, while also indicating that she is pursuing steps to end their marriage.

In a series of emotional and strongly worded posts, Ovire alleged that Leonard had been involved in a secret relationship with a married woman with four children, a situation she claims began before their traditional wedding in November 2022 and continued afterwards.

According to her, she initially accepted explanations that the individuals involved were “just friends,” but later claims she discovered evidence suggesting otherwise.

She further alleged that the relationship involved private meetings in apartments and hotels.

Ovire also claimed that the alleged “side relationship” was not hidden from her entirely, stating that the woman in question attended their wedding and was known to her personally at the time.

In her posts, she expressed shock over what she described as a pattern of betrayal, alleging that her husband maintained contact with the said woman even after marriage and, at times, made comparisons between them.

She alleged that although she initially trusted explanations that the two were “just friends,” she later discovered evidence suggesting otherwise, claiming the relationship involved private meetings in apartments and hotels.

“What would you do if you found out that the man you are dating is sleeping with a married woman with kids? You ask him about it, but he totally denies it, saying they are just friends, and you completely believe him. You eventually get married to him.

Your husband always hypes the married woman in public, but privately tells you how “local” this so-called friend is, just to manipulate you so you will not suspect a thing. But one day, as God will have it, you get evidence and find out your husband and the said lady were never just friends. He has been sleeping with the married woman. They constantly meet either in his apartment when he goes to work or in a hotel. She also leaves her husband’s house to meet him in his apartment and in hotels,” her exposé read in parts.

According to her, the greatest betrayal is knowing the said married sidechick also attended their wedding, as they knew each other on a personal level.

“This married side chick even attended your wedding, and you had no problem with it because you thought they were just friends. But now you have evidence of both of them meeting in hotels doing things, and your so-called husband telling her how much he misses her while he is still married to you. Not long after getting married, you notice that he is now comparing you to his married side chick. You find out that he even visits her at home without her husband’s knowledge. On some occasions, he visits while her husband is around because the married side chick’s husband also believes your husband is “just friends” with his wife.“

She further alleged that efforts to formally dissolve the marriage have faced delays, claiming that Leonard did not personally appear in court on one occasion and was instead represented by legal counsel. She also accused him of avoiding proceedings at a customary court hearing.

As of the time of filing this report, Frederick Leonard has not publicly responded to the allegations.

The development has generated significant discussion across entertainment circles and social media, with fans closely following the unfolding situation involving the high-profile Nollywood couple.