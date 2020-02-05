2 hours ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up her copy of President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, after sitting through an hour of the president's address on topics ranging from immigration to economic growth.

Pelosi told reporters she ripped up the speech because "it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative."

President Donald Trump had earlier ignored -- or didn't see -- Nancy Pelosi's attempt to shake his hand in an apparent snub that comes more than a month after House Democrats impeached Trump.

While it remains unclear whether the President avoided Pelosi's handshake on purpose, tension between the White House and the California Democrat has heightened considerably in recent months after the House -- under Pelosi's leadership — investigated Trump's conduct regarding Ukraine.