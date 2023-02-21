4 hours ago

The Pensioner Bondholders Forum has proposed the formation of a Domestic Credit Committee to represent and protect pensioner domestic bondholders in the country.

The group added that the committee will offer independent advice to the government to ensure that it churns out good policies that will be in the interest of pensioners.

Addressing the media, the convenor for the group Dr Adu Anane Antwi said the move will help increase investor confidence and force the government to honour its debt obligations.

“The committee will serve to represent and protect the common interest of Ghanaians and bondholders and people holding treasury bills.”

Dr Anane Antwi disclosed that the committee will be made up of two representatives each from the Ghana Association of Bankers, Ghana Insurers Association, Ghana Securities Industry Association, Chamber of Pension Trustees of Ghana and Individual Bondholders.

The Pensioner Bondholders were exempted from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme after days of picketing at the premises of the Finance Ministry.

The group demanded that they rely on their bonds for their upkeep hence the call for their funds to be exempted from the debt exchange.

Source: citifmonline