A pensioner and labour reform advocate, Dr. Nana Sefa Twum, has appealed to the government to increase public sector salaries and review Ghana’s retirement age from 60 to 65 years to ensure fair pensions and strengthen the country’s workforce.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, Dr. Sefa Twum said the low pensions many retirees receive today are a direct result of the meagre salaries they earned during their active years in service.

“Someone is receiving as high as GH¢140,000 monthly pension, while others get as little as GH¢400. For such people, nothing will change even in 200 years if they were to live that long, because their salaries were too low and they didn’t adequately plan for retirement,” he lamented.

He explained that raising public sector wages would not only improve the standard of living for workers but also guarantee better pension benefits in retirement.

Dr. Sefa Twum further proposed that the retirement age be extended to 65 years, arguing that the change would allow employees to contribute longer to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) scheme while reducing the pressure on pension funds.

“If the retirement age is extended by five years, more people will be contributing to the pension scheme while fewer will be withdrawing. That will strengthen the fund and also help workers better prepare for retirement,” he said.

Citing global examples, he noted that most advanced economies, including the United Kingdom, have retirement ages above 60 — with the UK currently at 67 years.

“In many developed countries, no one retires at 60. By that age, people are more experienced and still capable of working. It’s not true that everyone at 60 lacks the strength to contribute,” he added.

Dr. Sefa Twum called on policymakers to prioritise salary adjustments and comprehensive pension reforms to ensure fairness, sustainability, and long-term economic stability in Ghana’s labour system.