5 hours ago

A retired professional, Dr. Nana Sefa Twum, has called on the government to increase public sector salaries and raise the national retirement age from 60 to 65 years to ensure fair pensions and strengthen Ghana’s workforce.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme, Dr. Sefa Twum argued that many pensioners receive inadequate monthly benefits because their salaries during active service were too low.

“Some retirees earn as much as GH₵140,000 a month, while others take home only GH₵400. The disparities are too wide and reflect the weak salary structure in the public sector,” he stated.

He noted that improving salaries would enhance living standards and secure better pensions for workers after retirement.

Dr. Sefa Twum also urged policymakers to extend the retirement age to 65, saying the adjustment would allow experienced workers to contribute longer while easing pressure on pension funds.

“If we add five more years, more people will contribute to the scheme and fewer will withdraw. This will strengthen the fund and support economic stability,” he explained.

He cited global practices where countries like the United Kingdom have raised the retirement age to 67, emphasizing that most people at age 60 are still productive and capable of working.

Dr. Sefa Twum appealed to the government to consider comprehensive labour and pension reforms to promote fairness, sustainability, and long-term growth.