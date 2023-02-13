1 hour ago

Pensioners who have bought government bonds will today, Monday, February 13, 2023 continue to picket at the Finance Ministry to press home their demands for an exemption of their bonds from the domestic debt exchange programme.

The pensioners, who are part of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum, lament that government has turned a deaf ear to the request for an exemption. They believe the inclusion of their bonds will negatively impact their livelihoods.

Convener of the group, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi who spoke to Citi News said, “since we have not heard any exemption news since Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we have decided to continue our picketing today between 10am to 11am. As of now, there’s no need for the minister to be holding onto his position, because we haven’t tendered in the bond. Because now we have opted out, but there’s a difference if you opt out and are exempted. Even though now we have opted out, we want to be granted the official exemption”.

The former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo joined the group to picket at the Finance Ministry on Friday.

Today’s picketing will be the sixth time the pensioners will be protesting at the Finance Ministry.

Source: citifmonline