3 hours ago

The chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye has taken a dosage of the 60,000 Covid-19 vaccines that arrived in Ghana on Wednesday.

The highly-revered man of God took a dosage of the vaccine publicly on Monday and has joined other personalities who have taken dosage of the vaccine.

President Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo were the first to be vaccinated on Monday.

The president and his wife took the dosage of the vaccine at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Monday, March 1, 2021.

A similar exercise was done to the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia at the Police Hospital.

The exercise is aimed at boosting public confidence in the new vaccine procured for the citizens…