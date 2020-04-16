1 hour ago

Waste Management Company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has began massive free disinfection of some private institutions to help contain the spread of the novel convid-19 pandemic.

The Pentecost university and the Central University campuses benefited from a free disinfection of their lecture halls, Offices, auditoriums, compounds, hostels, frequently touched facilities among others to keep the university environment safe and help minimize the spread of the convid-19.

The nationwide disinfection of public and private institutions which is worth over Ghc 1Million forms part of Zoomlion's commitment towards helping government contain and eliminate the corona virus.

The company following the successful disinfection exercise of Markets across the country started a free disinfection of public and private institutions.

Institutions such as the University of Ghana, University of Professional Studies, Dzorwulu Special Schools, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mampong School for Blind among others have all benefited from free disinfection of their institutions.

The Communications Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Spokesperson for the Disinfection Exercise, Mr. James Deku in an interview stated that Zoomlion Ghana Limited is supporting the fight against Convid-19 with free disinfection of Institutions across the country.

He said disinfection logistics such as Aptomizer Boom Spraying machine, Knapsack spraying machines, hand held thermal fogger machine, phoenix fogger machine, mechanized road spraying vehicles among others which are being used in countries that have contained the spread of the virus have been deployed by the company to contain and subsequently eliminate the virus.

Mr. Deku indicated that Zoomlion Ghana Limited has the capacity and is determined to disinfect institutions that will call on it to disinfect and fumigate their premises and facilities.

He urged the public to observe all the safety measures as it will compliment efforts Zoomlion and government is putting in place to contain and eliminate the corona virus.

The Rector of Pentecost University, Apostle Dr. Daniel Walker expressed gratitude to Zoomlion and Citi Tv for their partnership to disinfect public tertiary institutions.

He said the novel corona virus is still being understudied by scientists and is very important people stay home and observe all safety practices.