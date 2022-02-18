11 hours ago

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has advised members of the Minority to attend to their unavoidable commitments including medical appointments.

He jokingly said their constituents will stage a coup against them should they remain in Accra awaiting the E-Levy bill consideration.

Speaking on the floor of parliament after he was asked when the bill will be brought before the house for consideration he said, “… If you know you have some unavoidable commitments, medical appointments, please go. You see as you remain here in Accra, people are staging coup in your constituency. The branch executives and constituency executives are planning against you. People are digging a hole in your backyard, you remain in Accra. They are reorganizing behind you.”

He, however, advised the minority to come together with the majority to agree on the passage of the E-Levy by consensus as they did for the sputnik v COVID-19 vaccine which was adopted.

Afenyo-Markin, meanwhile, revealed that the Finance Minister, has given an indication that he would not be ready for the presentation next week.

According to him, Parliament will be informed about a new date for the interrogation and possible passage of the bill.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, the Deputy Speaker said, "The Minister has given an indication that he would not be ready next week. The house would be accordingly informed about a new date for the interrogation and possible passage of the bill."

Source: Ghanaweb