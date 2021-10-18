1 hour ago

Eyebrows were raised when over the weekend news filtered in that renowned Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin had signed for Division One League side New Edubiase United.

Many are of the view that his signing is just a publicity stunt by the lower tier club as the actor cum musician has no prior footballing history or abilities.

But the actor cum musician and now a football player says that he is not surprised there are a lot of doubts about his grand entry into football as they were a lot of them when he decided to turn to actor at some point in his career.

Speaking in an interview with Ark FM, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin averred that he is the most expensive and well paid player currently in Ghana.

" People didn't believe me when I started my movie career so it's not news if they don't believe me that I can play"..

"I'm the most expensive signing in Ghana now and I'm going to collect the biggest salary in the history of Ghana football"..

"My favourite position is right wing (RW) I always score goals whenever I'm put at that position"he said.