22 minutes ago

Former board and management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Madam Helena Cobbinah says there are a lot of people on radio talking a whole lot about Kumasi Asante Kotoko but support the club with nothing.

She has called on persons who profess love for the club to put their money where their mouth is.

According to her the stature of Asante Kotoko deserves facilities that befits the status of the football club.

She says she once paid a visit to the stadium of Egyptian giants Zamalek in 1993 whiles studying in Egypt and their stadium is an enviable edifice.

" In 1993, I went to study in Egypt so I visited the Zamalek stadium. It's a nice edifice. People talk a whole lot about the team on radio but do not bring any form of support to the club."

The retired police woman has also urged the club to renovate the Kotoko club house at Oduom for players to live in instead of paying rent.

"The club owns a house opposite St Louis SHS so it should be renovated to accommodate the players to save the club from renting. Goalkeeper Joe Carr and others were living there." she added.