2 hours ago

US President, Donald Trump, has stated that he is a hard worker and that he has achieved more in three and half years as president than any other president in US history.

Trump, who made the claims in a tweet, said people who know him and the history of the country say he is the hardest working US president in history.

'The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history.' Trump tweeted.

" I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it!'

TWEET BELOW: