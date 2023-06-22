2 hours ago

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician Rev. PJ Markwei thrilled gospel music lovers at the “Praise on the 6th Floor” concert, held at the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The concert was a memorable event for gospel music lovers, who enjoyed performances by some of the country’s top gospel artists, including Perez Musik and Joyful Way INC.

Rev. Markwei treated patrons to his hit songs, including “Oshee” and “Root Worship.” He also used the occasion to record his second album, dubbed “ToDaH-Thank You.”

The concert was a huge success, with fans from all over Ghana packing the National Theatre to capacity. The atmosphere was electric, with the crowd singing and dancing along to the music.

The peak of his performance was when he was joined on stage by award-winning gospel musician Perez Praise .

Rev. Markwei’s performance was particularly memorable, with his powerful vocals and energetic stage presence leaving the crowd wanting more. He was clearly enjoying himself, and his enthusiasm was contagious.

Rev. PJ Markwei is an ordained minister of the gospel and a seasoned musician. He has served in God’s vineyard for more than thirty years in the area of music, drama, evangelistic crusades, missions and church planting.

‘Praise in the 6th Floor’ concert was a great way to celebrate Rev. Markwei’s 60th birthday and his many years of service to the gospel music industry. It was also a chance for fans to come together and worship God in song.

