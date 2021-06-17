1 hour ago

In a bid to support the government’s efforts to expand infrastructural facilities in second cycle schools to make teaching and learning more flexible for both students and teachers, the Old Boys of St. Peters Senior High School at Kwahu Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, have cut sod for the construction of a new headmaster’s bungalow with visitors’ quarters and a new infirmary.

They have also commenced processes to renovate all dormitories in the school.

The move, according to the old students, is to make teaching and learning convenient and also lessen the burden facing the government in the implementation of the free Senior High School programme.

Perscoba, Dr. James Orleans, businessman and CEO of JL Properties, cut sod for the construction of the new headmaster’s bungalow with visitors’ lodge which is being fully funded by him.

Dr. James Oleans, who spoke to Citi News after the sod-cutting ceremony, said the one-storey building will be handed over to the school for use in December this year.

“Our plan is to get this project done by December this year because the Koreans have come to see the headmaster, so even if I want to delay I cannot do that because they work with time, and it will be very expensive for me. We want to do something very simple, decent but really nice, and I have just decided after talking to my seniors to add a couple of rooms as an outer house for the headmaster, and the assurance is that by December this year we will all gather here to hand over the project to the school”.

“The good news is that from 2018 to this year, your own boys’ company has been the biggest real estate developer in the City doing a minimum of hundred and fifty houses a year, and therefore you are in safe hands so all I ask is that we all support with prayers, and together we will make St. Peters the beacon of excellence in the country”.

The 1979/81-year group, which left the walls of St. Peters over 45 years ago, also cut sod for the construction of a new ultra-modern infirmary that will have a flat for a resident nurse.

The President of the year 1979 / 81-year group, George Ofosuhene, who is the CEO of Bond Savings, spoke about the importance of the health project.

“This particular project is very dear to our hearts because the safety of these students is a priority. We lost our mate during our days here at Persco because there was no proper health facility when our mate got sick and later died when he was rushed to the government hospital, so with this new project sick students can be well attended to, treated well before being transferred if need be, and it will also have a flat for a resident nurse”.

The 2004-year group also took the initiative to renovate all the dormitories, replace all nets and repaint them to change the look of the dormitories.

The Headmaster of the School, Kwame Owusu Aduonu, who could not hide his joy, called on other year groups to support the school in diverse ways.

“I had come from a school where I had 5 bedrooms and an outer house, so I couldn’t fit in at this flat, so I was really trying to fit in and those who visited me can attest to it, so this new project is something that befits the status of St. Peter’s. It was something personal, so any time I had a chat with the President of the Old Boys’ Association, I had to drum home the need for that, so I was very happy when he told me that one of our own has opted to construct a new flat for the headmaster, and I must say that all the bishops, teachers and students are very happy and grateful. We are proud that the old boys are taking up the mantle to change things in the school which trained them, and I will use this opportunity to call on other year groups to pick up other tasks in the school”.

Source: citifmonline.com