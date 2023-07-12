57 minutes ago

Musician and political activist, Kwame A Plus, has called for the arrest and investigation of those involved in the leaked tape, involving a high-ranking police officer and a member of the New Patriotic Party, aimed at removing the IGP.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, A Plus claimed he was privy to the content of the audio before its leakage and is therefore not surprised.

“The big gift that Ghana has given us as Ghanaians is our peaceful nature, unlike other countries and another gift God has given us is the IGP and so I was worried when I heard the audio because those who do the wrong things are scared of the good ones,” he said.

To him, the best thing President Nana Akufo-Addo did was to elect Dr George Akuffo Dampare as the IGP but some elements in the NPP just want to rig elections and as a result wants Dr Dampare out of office.

A Plus reiterated he warned the NPP over an alleged plan to dismiss Dr Dampare as Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

A Plus’ caution was contained in a July 2, 2023 Facebook tweet in which he alleged that the police chief is being targetted by unnamed elements in the NPP because of his principled stance in maintaining law and order.

The post at the time said there were rumours that Dr Dampare’s sack was being hatched days after the July 27 Assin North bye-election which was won by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A little over a week after his post, a leaked audio went viral, in which a supposed police commissioner and an NPP regional chairman are heard discussing why Dr Dampare must be removed as IGP ahead of the 2024 polls.

The government, through the Minister of Interior, has formally rejected the content of the said audio stressing that Dr Dampare was doing a good job and won’t be sacked.

But A Plus said, “we should not allow the matter to slide and that people involved in the audio must be arrested as their actions will only cause mayhem in the country.

“We have to investigate this audio and arrest those involved. Akufo-Addo won’t remove Dampare and if that’s what you are expecting then I am sorry for whoever is behind that audio,” he said.