1 hour ago

Former employees of Busyinternet Ghana Ltd, Andy Ankomah and Nicolas Bill Alexander, have apologized to the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, for accusing him of bribery and corruption.

The two apologised to the Minister as well as the Ministry of Education in a letter dated 20th June 2023.

They had made the accusations on social media, alleging that Dr. Opoku Prempeh had engaged in bribery and corruption in the process of awarding a contract to Busyinternet Ghana Limited during his time as Education Minister.

The two admitted to hiding behind the company’s official social media handles to make the allegations.

They said they did so because they believed that if they mentioned the name of a responsible public official like the Minister, who was involved in the contract, their management would be pressured to pay their outstanding salaries.

In the letter, signed by the two employees, they stated that their allegations against the Minister were not backed by facts but were only attempts to get their unpaid salaries paid.

“These were based on suspicions and not enough to consider the publication as 100% accurate,” they wrote.

The letter continued: “Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, former Education Minister was mentioned which was regrettable and as such it’s proper we offer an unqualified apology. We would also like to offer an apology to the Ministry of Education since the institution was mentioned in the publication and never meant to cause harm to its reputation.”

The duo said their approach was not politically motivated but only sought to get their unpaid salaries and therefore resorted to the act of drawing in a public official in their staff-management impasse.

They further called on the Minister to intervene in their salary payment matter by speaking to their management for them.

“Our emotions got the better of us in addressing the issue and will plead to your honourable office to broker a deal on our behalf to get our arrears paid”.

The two further appealed to the Hon. Minister to grant them an audience for an in-person apology to be rendered.

The said malicious posts on social media, they say, have since been pulled down.

Source: citifmonline