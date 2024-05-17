2 hours ago

All individuals intending to perform Hajj with unauthorized visas will face arrest, fines, and deportation, according to a warning from Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi government issued a strong warning to those planning to participate in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage without the proper visa type.

Prospective pilgrims are required to obtain a dedicated Hajj Visa. However, over the years, some visitors entering Saudi Arabia on regular tourist visas have attempted to exploit their presence by participating in the Hajj pilgrimage.

This practice is what Saudi authorities have threatened to severely punish this year.

In a letter addressed to all countries, with a copy sent to the Chairman of Ghana’s Hajj Board, Ben Abdallah Banda, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj emphasizes the implementation of stringent measures to identify these illegal pilgrims. Violators face a harsh penalty: a hefty fine and deportation.

The letter, signed by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah for Saudi Arabia, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, also highlights a ‘fatwa’ issued by the Council of Senior Scholars in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This religious decree prohibits Muslims from performing Hajj without a permit.

“Furthermore, in support of this Fatwa,” the letter continues, “the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom issued a statement on 25-10-1445 AH, clarifying the penalty for performing Hajj without a permit. The penalty includes a fine of 10,000 riyals and the expulsion of residents and visitors who violate the rules from entering the Kingdom.”

“Additionally, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has identified advertisements on social media from companies and fake accounts. These advertisements deceive individuals by claiming they can perform Hajj rituals through Umrah, tourist, work, family, transit, or other visa types at enticing prices. In reality, these visas do not authorize Hajj participation and will only expose individuals to potential punishment and legal consequences.”

“The Ministry has issued a statement warning all stakeholders against these deceptive advertisements. Be cautious and avoid being lured by fictitious companies and offices offering ‘commercial Hajj’ or other misleading names,” the letter concludes.