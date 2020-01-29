1 hour ago

Film Director and Creative Writer, Peter Sedufia, has sealed a deal to have two of his films on popular US movie streaming site Netflix.

The movies, Keteke and Side Chic Gang, would be on Netflix on Friday, January 31.

Taking to his Instagram to announce the news, Peter Sedufia wrote, “in 2 days, you can check us out on Netflix at your own convenience. Home Cinema just got fun!”

Keteke, released in March 2018, is a film set in the 1980s, where pregnant Atswei (Lydia Forson) and her husband Boi (Adjetey Anang) are trying to reach Atswei's village so she can give birth.

The only source of transportation is a weekly train which they miss, forcing them to seek alternative transportation. The decision to follow through with their plans launches them on an impromptu adventure through rural Ghana.

The cast includes, Edwin Acquah, Fred Nii Amugi, Adjetey Anang, Lydia Forson, Jeneral Ntatia, Edmund Onyame, Joseph Otsi, Raymond Sarfo and comedian Clemento Suarez.

In December 2018, Keteke represented Ghana at the annual Khouribja Africa Festival in Morocco, where it received the Jury Special Mention Prize.

Some other nominations the movie received include, Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Costume Design, Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Costume Design (2017), Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Comedy (2017), Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role (2017) - Lydia Forson, Nigerian Entertainment Award for Africa Lead Role In Film (Non-Nigerian) (2018) - Adjetey Anang.

‘Sidechic Gang’ is a Ghanaian drama/comedy movie that tells a story of three female friends who quit their jobs as ushers to set up a new business ‘sidechic gang’. Sidechic gang provides services to women who suspect their partners of infidelity. The job assigns them to clamp down on cheating husbands or boyfriends.

The cast included Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang, Bernard Nyarko, Sika Osei, Adjetey Anang, Eddie Kufour and Akofa Edjeane.

In 2018, the movie was nominated for five awards at the Africa Movie Academy Awards including Best Director, Best Comedy and Best Achievement In Sound.

Peter Sedufia joins the shortlist of Ghanaian filmmakers to have their films hit the streaming site.

On December 15, 2019, Shirley Frimpong Manso’s ‘Potato Potahto’ started streaming on Netflix while director Blitz the Ambassador’s ‘The Burial of Kojo’ was released on the streaming service on March 21, 2019.



myjoyonline