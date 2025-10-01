4 hours ago

A formal petition has been submitted to President John Mahama seeking the removal of Supreme Court Justice, Yonny Kulendi, over allegations of judicial misconduct.

The petition, filed by one Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta on September 30, 2025, was addressed to the Office of the President has been acknowledged.

In the complaint, Ofori-Atta accuses Justice Kulendi of improperly interfering in High Court proceedings related to the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, Republic v. Cassiel Ato Forson & 2 Others.

According to portions of the petition sighted, the complainant argues that Justice Kulendi’s alleged actions violate the Code of Conduct for Judges and Magistrates and pose a serious threat to judicial independence and public confidence in the legal system.

Under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, specifically Article 146, the removal of a Supreme Court justice requires a formal process, including a prima facie determination by the President and a subsequent investigation by a committee.