Petrol, diesel price floors increased to GH¢13.28 and GH¢14.35 from July 16

By Nana Prekoh Eric July 15, 2026

Motorists in Ghana are expected to pay more for fuel during the second pricing window of July after the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) increased the price floors for petrol and diesel, effective July 16, 2026.

The price floor for petrol has been raised from GH¢12.79 to GH¢13.28 per litre, while the diesel price floor has increased from GH¢13.54 to GH¢14.35 per litre.

The price floor is the minimum approved price at which oil marketing companies (OMCs) are permitted to sell petroleum products. Under the policy, no OMC is allowed to sell fuel below the prescribed minimum price.

The NPA introduced the price floor policy in April 2024 to prevent price distortions and promote stability in the downstream petroleum sector.

According to the authority, the policy is aligned with the Petroleum Pricing Guidelines and is intended to enhance transparency, sustainability and fairness in the fuel market. It said the initiative is expected to create a more predictable pricing structure while supporting fair competition among industry players.

The NPA added that the decision to implement the policy followed recommendations from stakeholders in the petroleum industry.

Data published by the authority showed that international prices of refined petroleum products increased marginally during the pricing window.

The benchmark price for gasoline (petrol) rose from $922.24 per metric tonne to $970.63 per metric tonne, while diesel increased from $901.09 per metric tonne to $974.40 per metric tonne.

The increase in international refined product prices contributed to the upward adjustment in Ghana’s domestic fuel price floors for the latest pricing window.

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