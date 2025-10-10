4 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC), Dr. Tony Aubynn, says the Corporation has secured substantial investor interest and partnerships for the establishment of the multi-billion-dollar Petroleum Hub Project at Jomoro in the Western Region.

According to Dr. Aubynn, more than 70 local and international investors have expressed interest in the project, with 45 showing strong commitment to participate in its development.

“In fact, two companies have already signed a $12 million agreement to begin phase one of the hub,” he revealed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He further disclosed that the PHDC has reached an agreement with a Qatar-Ghana partnership to construct a fertiliser plant within the hub. “The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr. Eric Opoku, has already agreed that the ministry will purchase all the fertilisers produced,” he added.

Dr. Aubynn said the Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has also expressed strong interest in the project’s industrial and agribusiness components, which are expected to play a key role in national economic growth.

While noting that significant groundwork and documentation have been completed, the PHDC boss explained that the Corporation is currently addressing land ownership and compensation issues to ensure smooth implementation.

“We still have some land disputes to settle. We’re finalising arrangements to secure the land peacefully without resorting to force. I urge the youth of Jomoro to be patient and focus on the compensation and training opportunities the project will bring,” he advised.

Dr. Aubynn emphasised that environmental sustainability remains central to the Petroleum Hub Project. “Reducing the carbon footprint is very dear to the Minister of Energy and Green Transition. Most of the supporting facilities will therefore be powered by solar energy,” he said.

He revealed that about one-third of the 20,000-acre site earmarked for the project comprises wetlands and lagoon areas, which will be preserved to maintain ecological balance.

“This hub is designed to create opportunities, not destroy them. We’re even exploring green hydrogen as a power source. While gas will be the main energy supply, we are also pursuing carbon restriction measures to balance fossil fuel use with clean energy efforts,” he noted.

Dr. Aubynn underscored the need for Africa’s energy transition to be gradual and context-specific, stressing that the continent should not bear the cost of global emissions caused by industrialised nations.

“Africa contributes only about four percent of global emissions, so we cannot be punished for what others did wrong. The green transition must reflect our development realities,” he said.

Looking ahead, Dr. Aubynn expressed optimism about the project’s progress. “Even if I don’t see it all during my tenure, I want to see visible progress — to be able to drive to Jomoro and witness construction underway. That alone would bring me great satisfaction,” he remarked.

When completed, the Petroleum Hub Project is expected to transform Ghana into a major oil and gas services centre in West Africa, driving industrialisation, job creation, and economic growth across the country.