The Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC), Dr. Toni Aubynn, has described the Petroleum Hub Project as a game-changing initiative that will position Ghana as a leading energy and petrochemical hub in Africa.

Located in Jomoro in the Western Region, the Petroleum Hub is envisioned as a bold and strategic step toward industrialisation, job creation, and economic transformation through large-scale energy investments.

“The Petroleum Hub may look like a big dream, but Ghana must have a big dream,” Dr. Aubynn told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an exclusive interview, stressing that the time for the project had come.

Strategic Vision and Investment Incentives

Dr. Aubynn explained that the government has already earmarked land for the project, which will operate under a Free Zones model to attract both local and foreign investors.

He said government is currently acquiring and servicing the land to prepare it for investors interested in establishing refineries, petrochemical plants, tank farms, and port facilities.

To attract private capital, investors will benefit from a tax-free period during construction and a 10-year tax holiday thereafter. Beyond this period, they will pay a reduced corporate tax rate of 15%, compared to the general rate of 25% and 35% for mining companies.

Cutting Bureaucracy and Accelerating Approvals

The PHDC, Dr. Aubynn noted, has initiated inter-agency collaboration to streamline administrative processes and reduce the permit acquisition period from over 349 days to just one month.

“At times, investors are discouraged by unnecessary bureaucracies that delay permits. PHDC will serve as a one-stop facilitation centre, coordinating with all regulatory bodies to fast-track approvals,” he said.

He emphasized that the Petroleum Hub is a private sector–driven project, with the government’s role limited to providing an enabling environment and supportive policy framework.

Beyond Energy: Building a Modern Industrial City

Dr. Aubynn revealed that the hub is designed not only as an industrial complex but also as a modern city featuring amenities such as a university-grade hospital, hotels, financial institutions, and training centres.

Citing Malaysia’s experience, where a similar project’s first phase generated over 80,000 jobs, he said Ghana’s Petroleum Hub is expected to create between 500,000 and 800,000 direct jobs once fully operational.

“Our greatest excitement at PHDC is the job creation potential. This aligns perfectly with President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy and Big Push Agenda to generate employment and stimulate industrial growth,” Dr. Aubynn stated.

Support and Regional Opportunities

He commended Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr. John Jinapor, and Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, for their strong support and commitment to the project’s success.

Under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), he added, the hub will enjoy customs and trading advantages, enhancing its ability to export refined petroleum, petrochemicals, and fertilizers across Africa.

Local Participation and Skills Development

Dr. Aubynn disclosed that the PHDC has already begun training and capacity-building programmes for Ghanaians—particularly residents of Jomoro and nearby communities—to prepare them for employment opportunities within the hub.

“We currently have a database of about 600 individuals who have expressed interest in working at the hub. Our priority is to train and employ people from Jomoro who will be directly affected by the project,” he said.

The PHDC is partnering with local and international universities, including KNUST, Takoradi Technical University, UniMAT, and institutions in Malaysia and Singapore, to deliver specialized training.

Economic Impact

Dr. Aubynn expressed optimism that the Petroleum Hub, once completed within the next decade, could boost Ghana’s GDP by over 70%, driven largely by petrochemical production and exports.

“This project will not only reshape Ghana’s energy landscape but also establish the country as a major exporter of refined petroleum, plastics, and fertilizers within the African market,” he concluded.