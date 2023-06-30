3 hours ago

Business operations have resumed at various petrol and gas depots along the Volta Aluminum Company (VALCO) Kpong road in Tema.

A tour at different loading terminals including Tema Oil Refinery, Fuel Trade and Chase was busy with the tanker drivers queueing to fill their tanks.

The operations come after government through the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union and Liquified Petroleum Gas Tanker Drivers announced the suspension of its nationwide strike on Thursday over deplorable roads around their loading terminals.

Some of the tanker drivers who were waiting for their turn to fill their tanks called on government to be swift in smoothening the road.

A driver who gave his name as Mustapha Akela and has been driving a tanker for 47 years said that the products they carried were delicate for the bad nature of the roads for which reason works on the roads should be completed as soon as possible.

“We urge the government to complete works on the roads as soon as possible. We, drivers, should also be careful and patient when driving,” he added.

Another who gave his name as Joseph Naketey and had also been driving for two years, similarly said they were expecting the government to fulfil its promise, adding that “if not then the ball is in his court.”

Source: citifmonline