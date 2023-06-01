2 hours ago

The Pharmacy Council has disclosed that it will not relent in its fight against the activities of itinerant, unlicensed medicine and aphrodisiac retailers.

The Council believes that more unlicensed medicine retailers are scattered across the country and will take significant steps to clamp down on their activities.

This follows the apprehension of 12 individuals suspected to be illegal peddlers by a tripartite team led by the Pharmacy Council and supported by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Wednesday.

The Head of Intelligence Gathering and Enforcement with the Pharmacy Council, William Ruttmern, said that although undertaking the exercise was expensive, the Council would periodically embark on it to clear such persons from the market.

“The numbers are many, and there are hotspots. We will continue with the raids, even though it costs a lot of money to do so. We will also go to the transport operators and talk to them. In addition, we want to talk to the traders to discourage them from patronizing these people. When they see them around, they should dismiss them and not do business with them,” he added.

Source: citifmonline