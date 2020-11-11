1 hour ago

Markets in the North-East regional Capital Nalerigu and it's environs have been disinfected as part of measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic out of the country.

The third phase disinfection exercise is carried out across the country under the supervision of the Ministry Of Local Government And Rural Development with the support from the Government of Ghana.

The exercise which started on Monday, 9th November 2020 is expected to end before the upcoming General elections.

It would be recalled that on the 20th March 2020, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the Ministry Of Local Government And Rural Development(MLGRD) launched a strategized periodic Nationwide Disinfection of Markets due to the increasing infections of the Covid-19 in public areas.

The same was rolled out in June 2020, Phase two disinfection of Markets, Public Toilets, Lorry Parks among others were disinfected nationwide to halt the spread of the virus.

Waste Management Giants, Zoomlion Ghana Limited(ZGL) has been tasked by the Government Of Ghana under the supervision of Hon Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister Of Local Government And Rural Development to disinfect Market across the country nationwide to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Deputy Regional Minister Of North East Region Hon Tahiru Tia Ahmmed speaking on behalf of the Regional Minister Hon Solomon Namliit Boar expressed his profound gratitude to the Government and Zoomlion Ghana Limited and said the exercise has come at the right time.

"Some people think the Covid-19 is no more but the disinfection exercise will serve as notice to people that the Coronavirus pandemic is still in existence so the protocols must be observed.

" Churches, Mosques, Lorry Stations, Markets in the region are still observing The protocols; My Minister always Call on the MMDCEs in the region regularly for a briefing on the pandemic.

In his address at the launch before the commencement of the exercise Mr Adams Nahimu, Acting North East Regional Of Zoomlion Ghana Limited implied the readiness for the exercise by the Zoomlion team.

"All plans have to put in place to ensure this one becomes the best among the previous exercise. We are likely to disinfect about 100 markets in the region. The security will also assist us to make it easy. We will start with the major markets in the region. Information was sent to the people through the local radio stations as well as the traditional leaders. Our main aim is to have a total Covid free nation".

The exercise which started today 11th November 2020 is expected to be completed in three days with the workers from Zoomlion Ghana Limited eager to have a successful exercise.

SK Seidu, a shop operator at the Nalerigu Market commended the Government, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Local Government Ministry for the exercise. He furthermore mentioned that the exercise will also serve as an awareness to the people that the novel pandemic is still there and therefore the needed protocols must be observed.

Markets at Nalerigu, Gambaga, Langbinsi all in the (East Mamprusi Municipality), Walewale in the West Mamprusi.