The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Aviation has collaborated with waste management giants Zoomlion Ghana Limited(ZGL) to disinfect the airfields across the country as part of measures to thwart the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exercise which is in the third phase saw the disinfection team from Zoomlion Ghana Limited to embark on the exercise on Friday 11th December 2020 at the Kumasi Airport.

It would be recalled that the Ministry of aviation and with support from the ministry of health In line with President Akufo-Addo’s announcement on the 31st August 2020 disinfected for the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to international traffic on September 1, partnered with Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) to disinfect the facility.

Mr Ernest Nutor, Regional Vector Control Officer of Zoomlion in the Ashanti Region in an interview hinted how passengers have benefited from the disinfection exercise domestically.

"Let me use this medium to laud the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo steered government for this ambition in ensuring the covid-19 pandemic is vetoed. The exercise is been done quarterly so that the spreading of the virus can be controlled".

Mr Nutor furthermore advised passengers to follow the covid-19 protocols.

Besides Mr Adams Mahama Mohammed, a senior communications officer at Zoomlion assured passengers that his outfit will work to secure their safety.

"I will plead with passengers to adhere to the covid-19 protocols to also help the government to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. Passengers must always remember their nose mask, sanitizers and also wash their hands with soap under running water as directed the World Health Organisation(WHO)". Mr Adams stated

" This exercise has been carried out for the third time by the Government through the Ministry of aviation with the support from the ministry of health has helped in controlling the virus. Covid-19 is still with us so we shouldn't take the precautionary measures for granted".

The exercise which also forms part of Government’s efforts to secure the safety of passengers and also impede the expanse of the coronavirus in the country.

The exercise saw the offices, washrooms, arrival and we departure halls been disinfected.

The same exercise will be carried out simultaneously in Accra, Tamale and Takoradi airports.