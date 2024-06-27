3 hours ago

England midfielder Phil Foden has left the Three Lions' Euro 2024 camp in Germany and returned to the UK for the birth of his third child.

In a statement, the Football Association announced that the Manchester City player, 24, had to go home due to a "pressing family matter."

The expectation is that Foden will rejoin the squad by Sunday, in time for England's last-16 match against Slovakia at 17:00 BST.

In April, Foden and his partner Rebecca Cooke announced on Instagram that they were expecting their third child. The couple already have two children: a son, Ronnie, who is five, and a daughter, True, who is two.

Foden, who has 37 caps, has been an integral part of England's campaign, starting all three of their group-stage matches, including Tuesday's draw with Slovenia. Gareth Southgate's side topped Group C with five points from three games.

England's last-16 tie is set to take place in Gelsenkirchen, with their opponents confirmed as Slovakia after the final group games concluded on Wednesday.

The team and fans alike are hopeful that Foden will be available for this crucial knockout match.