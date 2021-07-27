3 hours ago

Residents of rural communities in the Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri and Yunyoo/Nansuan districts in the North Region have been experiencing food shortage and severe hunger every lean season due to the impact of protracted conflicts that rocked the area a few years ago.

Most residents lost their properties during the conflict and have since not recovered from the incident.

Though the residents, particularly the vulnerable persons, were already facing serious challenges, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have worsened their situation.

Donation

It is to alleviate the plight of the people that a philanthropist, Mr Nanleeb Konlan, presented a large quantity of food items and clothes to over 20,000 households in the areas affected by the conflict.

Through his charity foundation, Yennutoona Foundation, the philanthropist also supported vulnerable groups such as widows, physically challenged and the aged with farm inputs, cashew seedlings and funds to enable them to establish themselves and cater for their needs.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries at their various communities, Mr Konlan said he had been embarking on the gesture for the past 40 years due to the severe hunger and poverty which had been occasioned by the protracted conflicts.

He said the gesture was through support from his family, adding that he had also cultivated over 50 acres of maize which he used to feed the people during every lean season.

“Currently, some of the households sleep two to three days without food and this is very worrying, and the situation is always severe in the lean season so I have been supporting them to alleviate their plight,” he stated.

Peace and unity

Mr Konland, who is a businessman, expressed worry about how the conflict had caused havoc in the area and appealed to the people to forget the past and jealously safeguard the prevailing peace.

He said conflict and peace were mutually exclusive; hence, the need for them to chart a new path for sustained peace to help rebuild the affected communities.

Commendation

For his part, the Paramount Chief of the Nakpanduri Traditional Area, Naba David Kansuk, commended the philanthropist for the gesture over the years and called on all well-meaning individuals and organisations to also come to their aid to help alleviate the plight of the people.

“He has been of a great benefit to this district supporting in the area of education, health, vulnerable people and as you know the going is tough and so his support is greatly appreciated by all and I encourage him to keep up the good work,” Naba Kansuk said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the Daily Graphic could not hide their joy and thanked the philanthropist for the gesture.

Madam Mambora Banimbia, a beneficiary, said the gesture had come at the right time because her family of seven had exhausted all their food and were living on the benevolence of people.

Source: graphic.com.gh