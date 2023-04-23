6 hours ago

Founder of the Sholla Foundation, a non-profit organization, Alhaji Abdul Ganiyu has given support to some physically challenged as part of the Ed ul-Fitr celebrations.

The beneficiaries made up of males and females received assorted food items including bags of rice, canned tomatoes, sugar, spices, cash amount, and other consumables.

At a short ceremony to hand over the items at Sabon Zongo, a suburb of Kumasi, the founder, Alhaji Abdul Ganiyu said it was important to give back to society and also extend a helping hand to the needy, especially on such occasions.

He indicates that physically challenged persons are often discriminated against in society and are relegated to the background when help is being given to community members.

Alhaji Abdul Ganiyu maintained that his decision to set up the foundation was to prioritize the social and health needs of the physically challenged who are less cared about in society.

He further said, “Ramadan is about giving and helping one another and so the foundation views the support given to the physically challenged as one that will make them feel part of the community”.

The founder, a renowned media practitioner who is popularly called Alhaji Sholla also took advantage to challenge the beneficiaries not to let their present condition affect their future aspirations.

He called on the well-to-do I’m society and corporate organizations to support such persons considering the state they find themselves in.

Secretary for the physically challenged group at Sabon Zongo in Kumasi, Lawal Mohammed, thanked the foundation for the gesture and said it was indeed a relief to many of them as they were pondering where to get food from their households during the celebrations.

He explained it is not by their choices to be on the street to beg for alms, but circumstances pushed them and those circumstances need to be addressed by the government and other stakeholders.

The Sholla Foundation is a non-profit entity set up to support a variety of social causes, such as educational, health, scientific, public safety, and human rights.

The foundation has for the first time in two years, supported about four hundred physically challenged persons in its food distribution exercise and pledged to continue even after the festivities.

Source: citifmonline