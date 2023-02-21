17 minutes ago

Ghana and Yeni Malatyaspor defender Phillip Awuku Gameli has completed a transfer switch to lower-tier side Tuzlaspor for the rest of the campaign.

"Welcome to our family Philip Gameli Awuku Our Tuzlaspor has agreed with Philip Gameli Awuku from Yeni Malatyaspor and continues to take steps to show that they are in the competition in the second half of the season. With respect to the public and fans, we wish success to our player Philip Gameli Awuku," Tuzlaspor wrote on their official facebook page.

The center-back has sealed a six-month loan deal to Tuzlaspor after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria killing more than 40,000 persons and displacing several others.

As a result of the earthquake which saw Malatya, Hatay and other places hardest hit by the disaster his club has decided to pull out of the league.

The player hopes to keep playing with his switch as his parent club looks forward to recovering from the earthquake.