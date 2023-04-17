1 hour ago

A 25-year-old man, Yaw Abraham has been arrested by the Youth of Ayibge town a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East for stealing a Mobile phone.

The suspect is said to have sneaked into the room of a woman while she was washing her clothes behind the house.

He then sold the phone which costs Ghc1,300 for only Ghc300.00.

However, he was later arrested by the Youth and he confessed to stealing the phone.

As his punishment, he was forced to do desilt gutters in the area and raise heavy metals in a makeshift gym while he being lashed by the Youth.