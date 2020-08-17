52 minutes ago

The football season is finally on break for most leagues across the world after a very tough and long season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most players have set their sights on holiday destinations to go relax and rest their limbs and prepare for the coming season.

Ghana and Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan has been spotted with his pretty wife on a holiday destination.

It was quite an impressive season for the Ghanaian midfielder who swapped teams during the winter transfer window from Sassuolo to Fiorentina.

At La Viola he made 13 appearances for Fiorentina where he scored once and provided an assist.

The midfielder in June 2019 married his longtime girlfriend Rosa at a plush wedding at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

PHOTO BELOW:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD--80XC4qa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link