2 hours ago

The entire Asante Kotoko team on Friday presented a signed jersey to the victim of the shooting incident on match day three at his residence at Abenase near Ejisu.

The team was lead by the club’s General Manager, Nana Akwasi Gyimbibi Coker and the head coach Maxwell Konadu.

“He is our fan and so it is good that we visit him from time to time,” Nana Akwasi Gyambibi told Kotoko Express App.

“We are very saddened by what happened to him, and are here to make him know that we value him so much as a club.”

The stricken supporter who could barely see was elated with the entire team visiting him at home.

I am very happy what the team has done for me today,” says Augustine Opoku.

“The club has been with me ever since the incident occurred. I can not thank them enough for also bringing the entire team to visit me. I also thank the supporters for everything that they have done for me.”

The incident though has changed Opoku’s life, but could not change his love for the club.

“I pray for God’s blessings for the team as we go to Accra to play Hearts of Oak on Sunday. It is my prayer that we return to Kumasi with the three points.”he added.