Legon Cities Football Club are about to unveil their new bus which is currently in the garage undergoing branding but we have glimpses of what the 57 seater bus will look like after the branding is completed.

The club which was formed as Wa All stars in 2005 in Wa changed hands months ago following the life time ban handed past owner and president of the Ghana Football Association Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi after being implicated in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas no 12 expose.

Mr Nyantakyi whose position at the club was untenable was forced to sell for a reported fee of $2.5m to a yet to be identified with John Painstil being attributed as the one who fronted the deal.

The bus touched down in the country last week as part of the club’s rebuilding process that included a new club house and other major changes at the club.

The branding process will emboss logos, motto and other official partners of the club before it hits the road early next year.

The Northen Blues will play Liberty Professionals FC in Dansoman in their league opener on Sunday.

Wa All Stars won the Premier League for the first time in 2016.