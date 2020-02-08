38 minutes ago

Shatta Bandle has shown us all his properties, ranging from mansions, luxury cars to pieces of jewellery and finally, we are getting to see the father of the young man who claims to be Ghana's youngest billionaire.

Today, 7the February, Shatta Bandle, whose real name is Firdaus Idrissu and was born in Karaga – a small town and the capital of Karaga district in the Northern Region of Ghana, has shown off his father, who has a striking resemblance with him.

The diminutive internet sensation turned famous in Ghana and Nigeria last year with his viral antics of claiming to be richer than Aliko Dangote, who is currently the richest black man alive.

Though many know his claims do not reflect what is in his pocket, his braggadocious social medial lifestyle comes off as a comedy to many and that has won him over half a million fans on Instagram.

In the early hours of Friday, he shared a photo of his daddy on social media to celebrate him. He captioned the photo "My lovely father, Alhaji Iddrisu" and added blushing emojis. See a screenshot of his post below.