1 hour ago

A delegation of Hearts of Oak's top brass led by the club's Managing Director, Mr. Frederick Moore on Friday visited the spiritual home at Swalabar in Accra.

It is believed that it was at that particular venue that founding father's of the club like Asafoatse Nettey conceived the idea of forming the present day Hearts of Oak.

The club for year have always been visiting the house to pay homage to the founding father's and also seek spiritual fortification for the team.

Hearts of Oak has been at crossroads for much of the last decade and some supporters have blamed it on the club's ability to fortify themselves spiritual and the break up in relationship with the past aside some poor management practices.

The delegation consisted of Kwame Opare Addo, the Communications Director and National Chapters Committee Chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse Junior.

It is hoped that making amends with their spiritual home may bring some good fortune and help the club break their ten year wait for a silverware.