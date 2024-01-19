1 hour ago

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has met Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend, Didier Drogba during his side's AFCON clash with host nation Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday evening.

Their meeting has sparked a frenzy among numerous Chelsea fans who want the Napoli target man at their club.

The pair are seen in a hearty chat and a warm embrace alongside former France and Liverpool striker Djibril Cissé.

The match took place at the packed Stade Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, providing fans with a pulsating contest between two African football powerhouses.

The only goal of the game came in the 54th minute when William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty after Victor Osimhen was fouled.

Despite relentless support from the Ivorian fans, the Elephants couldn't find an equalizer, and Nigeria held on to secure the win.

The victory lifts Nigeria to four points, level with Equatorial Guinea at the top of Group A.

Cote d'Ivoire, with three points, remains in a challenging position and will likely need a win in their next match against Equatorial Guinea to advance to the knockout stages.

By subduing the hosts in their own stadium, Nigeria has not only revived their AFCON campaign but also sent a strong message to other teams in the tournament.

The Super Eagles demonstrated resilience and skill to secure a crucial win, setting the stage for the rest of their group stage matches.

