59 minutes ago

Young Kumawood actress and singer Yaa Jackson has sent a lot of temperatures rising with a voluptuous picture posted on her Instagram page.

The 'tear rubber' hitmaker can be seen in a biker top with a bikini -like transparent shorts to match with her huge bum facing the camera while holding the balustrade of a staircase in the room the picture was taken.

Apparently fans who were commenting were surprised at how big her bum has grown all of a sudden with some questioning what exactly she has been applying on it.

But he photo came with a message which seeks to advise people to stay away from certain people or characters.

“Do you know there are people who love you best when there’s nothing going on well for you? Such people begin to act up and change negatively when you start progressing. Stay woke and manage your chakra.”

