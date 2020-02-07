44 minutes ago

One of the Zipline drones flying to deliver medical supplies is reported to have crashed in the Mampong-Dawu Valley in the Eastern Region.

But officers from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NDAMO) were on hand to rescue the crashed drone.

Ghana began the delivery of medical supplies via drones last year with the commissioning of the first centre at Omenako in the Eastern Region.

Since then, two more centres in Mampong and Kukuaa have been set up.

A fourth distribution centre at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region is expected to be commissioned by the end of this year.