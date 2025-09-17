15 hours ago

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has issued a strong warning to institutions, especially banks, about the risks of using photocopies of Ghana Cards for identity verification, calling the practice unsafe and prone to fraud.

The warning was made by the NIA's Executive Secretary, Wisdom Kwaku Deku, during a press conference held to mark Identity Day at the NIA head office in Accra.

Mr. Deku explained that photocopies of ID cards do not guarantee the authenticity of the person presenting them, nor do they confirm that the individual was physically present during the transaction.

He emphasized that only biometric verification, through fingerprint or facial recognition, can reliably establish a person’s true identity.

“At any point in time, if anybody presents his or her identity, which is the Ghana card, for transaction, that person needs to be authenticated or verified from the NIA. That is why we’re insisting that at no point should anybody do photocopy because the moment you do photocopy of the cards, you’ve not established the person’s identity," he said.