Photos: Grand durbar in honour of Asantehene by Ga Mantsɛ

It promises to be a colourful display of Ga and Asante culture as the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II plays host to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in Accra on June 9.

A durbar is underway at the forecourt of the Ga Mantsɛ Palace in honour of the Asante King.

The symbolic visit, the first of its kind in the Ga state by an Asantehene is expected to rekindle the strong ties between the two kingdoms.

Here are photos from the durbar grounds: