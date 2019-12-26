40 minutes ago

Black Stars and Udinese defender Nicholas Opoku has sent a lot of tongues wagging for his kind gesture to his grand mum on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

The bullish defender has decided not to enjoying the good fortune good has showered on him alone as he extended it to his grand mother by delivering the keys to a newly constructed 8-bedroom house at Bremang near Twifo Praso in the Central Region to his grandma Prophetess Mary Yaa Kyiah

As If the 8 bedroom house was not enough he also built a new church fro her prophetess Grandma and also furnished the church with musical instruments and chairs.

To top it all off he was gave out a brand new saloon car to his Grandma who he says has been a pillar of strength to her since childhood.

"My grandmother has been my rock since childhood and it has been my dream to do this for her and I thank God that we are all alive to see this day" Opoku told Dada Oliseh.

PHOTOS BELOW: