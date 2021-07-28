3 hours ago

Rotary Club of Sunyani Central has handed over medical equipment and non-medical consumables worth 787, 123.90 cedis to the Maternal Unit of the Sunyani Municipal hospital in the Bono region to assist the facility render quality health care delivery.

Speaking at a short ceremony, the President of the Sunyani Central Rotary Club, Rotarian Patricia Effah Kwantemaa said, the gesture was made upon a call by the hospital authorities to equip the newly built maternity block by Sunyani Municipal Assembly. She urged the equipment would be put to use and also see to the maintenance culture for the equipment.

The Acting Medical Superintendent of the Sunyani Municipal hospital, Dr Helena Alabono who received the equipment on behalf of the facility appreciated the Club for their kind gesture and promised the equipment would be put to good use.

Dr Helina however bemoaned the current state of the facility and called for the establishment of a Private Ward to help ameliorate the situation.

Sunyani Municipal Hospital, built in 1927, was originally the regional hospital until a new regional facility was built in 2004.

The hospital currently sees over 20,000 clients every year, and over 90 percent of the clients are insured under the National Health Insurance Scheme. The maternity unit performs over 2,000 deliveries annually with the maternity ward always congested. Meanwhile the Club has elected its new executive to spearhead the afairs Rotary Club, Sunyani Central for 2021/2022.

