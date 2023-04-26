6 hours ago

The seven members of the Unemployed Physicians Assistants Association of Ghana who were arrested on Tuesday have been released.

They are expected to report back to the police today, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10am.

The group of physician assistants were picketing over their delayed postings at the premises of the Health Ministry during which the seven were picked up by the police.

They were taken to the Regional Police Command for breaching an earlier agreement over their mode of picketing.

Prince Owusu Mensah, President of the Physician Assistants Students Association of Ghana tells, the arrested members have been granted bail.

“The leaders that were arrested have been granted bail to go home and then come back today at 10am. They were arrested and locked up since Tuesday morning, so they are stressed. Once they are released, they will rest for a while and report back”.

Reports indicate that the Physician Assistants flouted the original agreement with the police which was to converge outside the Accra Sports Stadium and not to picket at the Ministry of Health.

According to the group, there have been delays in processes by the Ministry of Health to ensure that they are posted to health centres across the country.

Years after years, physician assistants who graduate from various health institutions have called on authorities to post them after school, but it seems their demands have always fallen on deaf ears.

They have at times protested to further drum home their demands.

The jobless health professionals stage protest at the Ministry of Health to demand immediate employment.

Source: citifmonline