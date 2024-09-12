1 hour ago

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has elected Natural Resource Governance Analyst and community activist Richard Ellimah as its new Chair for the 2025–2026 term.

Mr. Ellimah, who represents Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) on the Committee, was elected on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. He succeeds Constantine K. M. Kudzedzi.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Ellimah thanked members for the confidence placed in him and pledged to build on the strong foundation established by previous leadership. He reaffirmed his commitment to advancing PIAC’s mandate of ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of Ghana’s petroleum revenues.

With close to 20 years of experience in natural resource governance and civil society advocacy, Mr. Ellimah brings extensive expertise to the role.

At the same meeting, Biomedical Scientist Edward Yaw Afriyie—representing the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI)—was elected Vice Chairperson for a one-year term. He takes over from Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, the Coordinating Director (Technical) at the Ministry of Finance, Samuel Arkhurst, sworn in five new PIAC members on behalf of the Minister. The new members are: