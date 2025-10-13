13 minutes ago

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has raised fresh concerns over the government’s continued violation of the legal capping formula for the Ghana Stabilisation Fund (GSF), cautioning that the practice weakens the country’s fiscal resilience and capacity to absorb future economic shocks.

In its 2025 Half-Year Report, PIAC revealed that government maintained a US$100 million cap on the Stabilisation Fund — a level that contradicts the provisions of L.I. 2381, which prescribes a formula for determining the cap based on petroleum revenue performance.

According to the Committee, a proper application of the law would have resulted in a cap of US$584.22 million, significantly strengthening Ghana’s fiscal buffer in times of crisis.

“By setting the cap arbitrarily, government continues to undermine the purpose of the Fund, which is to cushion the economy against revenue shortfalls and external shocks,” PIAC warned.

Despite concerns over the cap, the report noted that Ghana’s overall petroleum savings performance improved during the first half of 2025.

The Ghana Heritage Fund grew by 18.1%, reaching US$1.3 billion, while the Stabilisation Fund declined by 36.9% to US$122.91 million, largely due to withdrawals for budgetary support.

Together, the two sovereign wealth funds posted a 9.8% rise in total reserves, bringing combined balances to US$1.42 billion as of June 2025.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Holding Fund (PHF) — which serves as the primary account for petroleum receipts before distribution — closed the period with US$94.06 million, comprising corporate income tax, interest earnings, and mandatory reserves.

PIAC reiterated its call for strict adherence to the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA), stressing that consistent breaches of the law erode public trust and compromise Ghana’s long-term fiscal sustainability.